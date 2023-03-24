Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

VLO stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

