Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

