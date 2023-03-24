Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $97.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

