Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

