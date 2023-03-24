Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 303 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Omnicom Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 972,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after acquiring an additional 480,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $26,398,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

