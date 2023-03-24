Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 587 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764,671 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 762,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.