Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 8,434 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

