Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 9,377 Shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

BATS:VAMO opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

