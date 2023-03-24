Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 15,859 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 278.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after buying an additional 625,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 187,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,633 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 235.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,936 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $49.92 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

