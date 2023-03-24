Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

GS opened at $314.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

