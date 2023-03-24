Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

