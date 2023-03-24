Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $229.66.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
