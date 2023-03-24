Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.