Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $801.38 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $820.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.12. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.