Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

