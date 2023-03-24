Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $154.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.79. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

