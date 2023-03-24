Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

