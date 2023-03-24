Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cambria Trinity ETF Price Performance
TRTY stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43.
Cambria Trinity ETF Profile
