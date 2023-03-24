Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cambria Trinity ETF Price Performance

TRTY stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Cambria Trinity ETF alerts:

Cambria Trinity ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.