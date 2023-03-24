Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

