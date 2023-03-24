Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,403,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $31.98 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.