Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $675,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $440.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 275.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

