Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 286,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,005,000 after acquiring an additional 177,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

