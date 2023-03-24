Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $690,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $372.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.35.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

