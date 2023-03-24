Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $696,000 Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPXI opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.