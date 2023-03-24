Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

