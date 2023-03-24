Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $733,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after buying an additional 671,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,601,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,142,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 213.34%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.