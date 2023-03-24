Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $751,000 Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

