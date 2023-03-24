Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 57,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 136,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EFA opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

