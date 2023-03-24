Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Evergy by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 105,452 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.