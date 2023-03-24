Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

