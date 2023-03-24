Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $826,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $190.78 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

