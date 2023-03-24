Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.