Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

