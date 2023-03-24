Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $249.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

