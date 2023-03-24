Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

