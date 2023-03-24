Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON stock opened at $302.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.97 and its 200 day moving average is $297.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

