Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $372.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

