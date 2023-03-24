Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 6,802.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $40,643,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $302.99 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.52.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

