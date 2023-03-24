Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.