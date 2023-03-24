Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KW opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.34%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

