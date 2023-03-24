Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.78 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

