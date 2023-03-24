Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

