Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $777,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $425.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.47 and a 200-day moving average of $416.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

