Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $895,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

