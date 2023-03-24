Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $907,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $446.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.88 and its 200-day moving average is $490.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

