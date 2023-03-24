Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $907,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.26.

Elevance Health Stock Down 4.1 %

ELV stock opened at $446.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

