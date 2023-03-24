Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 181,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,331,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $388.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

