Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,349,357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 297,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,759,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.70 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.