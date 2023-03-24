Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

