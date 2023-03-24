Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,615 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after buying an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,230,000 after buying an additional 1,367,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,033,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,140,000 after purchasing an additional 821,756 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

WMB opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

