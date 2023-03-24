Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 9,320,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of SHOP opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $75.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

